Britain Slaps Travel Bans On Indians Vaccinated With UK-Developed Shots, Calling It “Racist.”

The UK government’s new international travel restrictions, which force travelers to self-isolate even if they have received the AstraZeneca vaccination developed in India, have been dubbed “racist” in India.

Individuals who have been vaccinated in India would still be required to undergo self-isolation or quarantine for ten days, according to the Times of India. The blanket bans ignore the fact that a large portion of India’s population has received AstraZeneca vaccinations developed in the United Kingdom and manufactured in India under the brand name Covishield by the Serum Institute of India. The World Health Organization has licensed the vaccine for emergency use.

In protest, Shashi Tharoor, an author and member of the Indian Parliament, canceled his book launch event in the United Kingdom and withdrew from the Cambridge Union Debate. “To ask fully vaccinated Indians to quarantine is disrespectful. On Twitter, he commented, “The Brits are reviewing!”

“Absolutely weird considering Covishield was originally developed in the UK and The Serum Institute, Pune has supplied that country as well!” said Tharoor’s colleague Jairam Ramesh. This has a racist ring to it.”

Following the outcry on social media, the United Kingdom said it is in talks with India to see how it might broaden its vaccination recognition scheme to include Indian certification. It is determined to make overseas travel possible as soon as possible.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Tuesday, according to reports. In “mutual interest,” Jaishankar encouraged the UK government to resolve the quarantine problem between India and the UK.

“The United Kingdom is dedicated to reopening international travel as quickly as possible, and this statement is another step toward allowing people to travel more freely in a safe and sustainable manner while preserving public health. A British High Commission spokesman told NDTV, “We are engaged with the Government of India to investigate how we could broaden UK recognition of vaccine certification to persons vaccinated by an appropriate public health organization in India.”

“Quite extraordinary for the UK to take such a position against so many countries vaccination rollouts…” tweeted aviation analyst Alex Macheras.

especially in nations that use the same vaccines as the UK…

The United Kingdom’s latest travel policy is as overly convoluted as ever.”

According to Amit Tiwari, president of the Indian National Students Association in the United Kingdom, the UK government is employing Indian students as cash cows. As vaccinated students must continue, the new limits may add to their stress. Brief News from Washington Newsday.