Britain is in talks with the Taliban about ensuring the safe passage of the country’s remaining nationals.

Following the Taliban’s rapid takeover of Afghanistan last month, Britain has initiated negotiations with the hardline Islamist group over the “safe passage” of its surviving nationals and supporters out of the country.

The British government confirmed to AFP that senior civil servant Simon Gass had been despatched to Doha to speak with Taliban leaders.

Until the toppling of Afghanistan’s Western-backed government after 20 years of war, much of the group’s senior leadership lived in exile in Qatar’s capital.

Many Afghans who assisted NATO and are qualified to move to Britain are said to have been left stranded in Afghanistan, where they are at the mercy of the Taliban. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under fire.

A government official told AFP on Wednesday that Gass is “meeting with top Taliban members to underscore the necessity of safe passage out of Afghanistan for British people and Afghans who have collaborated with us.”

It is the first publicly known diplomacy between London and the Taliban since Britain joined the US in a massive evacuation of over 100,000 people out of Afghanistan following the Afghan military’s surrender.

In the days following the US pullout on Tuesday, the Taliban committed to let Afghans to come and go, despite requests from the international community to do so.

Over 8,000 Afghans who assisted NATO forces have made it out of Afghanistan, and the British government has announced that they would be granted indefinite license to reside in the country.

However, the administration was chastised for failing to evacuate hundreds of people trapped in the war-torn country after the Taliban gained power.

The opposition Labour Party also chastised British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab for not quickly departing a beach vacation when the Taliban took over.

According to the Sunday Times, an unidentified British minister believes the UK might have evacuated “800-1,000 more people” during the disastrous airlift.

Johnson’s administration attempted but failed to persuade President Joe Biden to extend the US exit date of August 31.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in mid-August, British Prime Minister David Cameron said the Taliban should be judged on their “actions rather than their rhetoric,” and that Britain could not have stayed in Afghanistan without American backing.