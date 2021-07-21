‘Brisbane, we’ve done it!’: The Australian city has been awarded the 2032 Olympic Games.

Brisbane was named the Olympic host city for 2032 on Wednesday, sparking wild celebrations and fireworks as it became the third Australian city to do so following Melbourne and Sydney.

After delegates voted 72 to five with three abstentions at the IOC session in Tokyo, Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, announced the largely expected result.

“The International Olympic Committee has the honor to announce that Brisbane, Australia, will host the Games of the 35th Olympiad,” Bach stated.

The announcement was met with shouts from Australian delegates in Tokyo, while fireworks lit up the sky in Brisbane, and audiences assembled for the voting went wild.

Brisbane appeared to be a foregone conclusion after the IOC’s 15-strong executive board unanimously proposed it as the sole candidate for 2032 in June.

“I’m ecstatic — I’m really proud of my state and my people,” she says. “I never imagined this would happen in my lifetime,” Queensland state premier Anna Palaszczuk said.

“Queensland, we did it!” Brisbane, we’ve done it! This is terrific, this is incredible — tonight is your night, so take advantage of it.”

Australia has already hosted the Olympics twice, in Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000, with Melbourne in 1956 being widely regarded as one of the most successful Games in modern history.

Hundreds of people flocked to Brisbane’s Southbank riverside neighborhood for the announcement, which featured a large screen showing the city’s final proposal to the IOC.

One of those in the masked crowd, Rhys Cush, 24, said he planned to work at the 2032 Olympics as well as attend as a spectator.

“I’m a huge fan of yours. He told AFP, “I even watched the softball this morning.” “I am ecstatic that the Olympics are coming to town.”

Lauren Granger, 42, expressed her optimism that the 2032 Olympics will recapture the excitement of Sydney’s victorious 2000 Games.

“We flew down to Sydney for the Olympics, and it was really a wonderful experience for our family,” she recalled.

“That was 20 years ago, and we’d love to be able to experience it with our children in 2032.”

Brisbane, with a population of 2.3 million people and a coastline lined with glistening sands, is viewed as more laid-back and less cosmopolitan than Australia’s enormous southern capitals.

Brisbane and adjacent towns in Queensland state, including the Gold Coast, which hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Games, will host venues.

The Olympics are expected to raise Brisbane’s prominence, making it more appealing to tourists who use it as a jumping-off point. Brief News from Washington Newsday.