Bride’s Expensive ‘Requests’ are slammed on the internet when bridesmaids ‘Step Down’ due to cost.

Following an altercation with many of her bridesmaids, a soon-to-be bride took to Reddit for advice, and now readers are weighing in on the subject. The issue has received over 8,000 upvotes and spurred thousands more to discuss in the comments section after being posted by an anonymous Redditor identified only as u/Otherwise Ad 8188.

The difficulty arises from a gray area in the world of wedding planning: what should bridesmaids be expected to pay for, and what should the bride be responsible for?

She has a vacation wedding scheduled for July 2022, according to u/tweet, Otherwise Ad 8188’s and has began planning with her bridal party. “They all readily accepted and were ecstatic to be a part of the preparations,” she stated. “I told my sister to start a group chat with all the bridesmaids and send down my demands to them,” says the bride. The bride then goes on to say that her initial “requests” to her bridal party “seemed reasonable at first”—until her bridesmaids began to decline the role.

These demands included paying for their own hotel rooms at the resort where the bride, groom, and their families will be staying, as well as financing the costs of their own bridesmaid outfits, according to the Redditor. The bridesmaids were also in charge of “finding” their own hairstylists and beauty artists for the big day, despite the bride’s request that the hair and makeup “be the same on everyone.” Aside from the wedding, the bride’s maid-of-honor is organizing the bachelorette party—a “weekend vacation” that each bridesmaid is responsible for paying for themselves.

Finally, u/Otherwise Ad 8188 advised her bridesmaids that “if any of them wants to diet [she]would appreciate,” but that “they’re not obligated” and that the idea is “just a suggestion.”

“After I made my needs plain, a couple of my bridesmaids…said that regretfully they’ll have to step down because they can’t afford all of this,” the bride wrote. “They also said the outfits I showed them were too pricey.” For that reason, I stated I would give them two options, and they could choose whichever one they could afford.” “They said both options are still too expensive, and they won’t be able to pay them both.” This is a condensed version of the information.