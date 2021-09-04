Bride gets a ride from the cops after her vintage car breaks down on her way to the wedding.

A bride-to-be did not anticipate being a hitchhiker to her own wedding.

Lydia Evans-Hughes need police assistance to get to the altar after the antique automobile she was driving broke down on the side of a busy highway.

The 29-year-old looked stunning in her wedding gown by the side of the road with her parents, Yvette and Alan Fletcher, as they blasted the automobile that had “given up the ghost” after only five kilometers, according to her.

When North Wales Police Officer Matt Geddes saw them on the A55 near Chester, northwest England, he pulled over and offered to transport them to the church on time.

Her bridal party arrived at St Mary’s Church in the town of Eccleston in a police car with its blue lights blazing, as the guests and her soon-to-be husband, Tidur Evans-Hughes, 31, waited.

Lydia Evans-Hughes, of Wrexham, North Wales, said when she was offered the transport, “it was the first time in the day that I had tears of relief,” according to Cheshire Live.

She said, “I was scared I’d have to climb over the crash barrier and be left standing on the side of the road.”

“I wasn’t really late at all because of how quickly it all transpired and how immediately they showed up; you couldn’t have planned it any better,” she added. “I’m just ecstatic right now. Overall, it went off without a hitch.”

The COVID pandemic had already forced them to postpone their wedding twice, and the advent of the blue light on August 26 made the occasion much more unforgettable.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the cops. What would we have done if it hadn’t been for them?”

“The fact that we were finally able to have our day and that everyone was able to be there is simply priceless,” she said.

The wedding party was left trapped on the highway as cars sped by, according to a tweet from Traffic Wales.

