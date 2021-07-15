Bride calls the cops and cancels her wedding at the last minute, claiming she dislikes the groom.

Just before she was to marry her fiancé, a woman in India called the cops and told them she didn’t like the man she was about to marry.

The bride-to-be reportedly called off the wedding only seconds before it was set to begin on Tuesday at a resort near Ramtek in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district.

According to The Times of India, the woman called the police and told them she didn’t want to marry the man because she was in love with someone else.

When the woman notified the groom’s relatives that the wedding would be canceled, they became enraged, and heated discussions amongst family members ensued.

Inspector Pramod Makeshwar and other Ramtek police officers raced to the scene and transported members of the two families to the police station.

According to the publication, while in the police station, the family members cooled down and agreed to call off the wedding.

A police official informed a daily English-language newspaper that the woman had told her mother a week before the wedding that she did not want to marry the man who had been picked for her by family members.

Arranged marriages are still common on the Indian subcontinent and The Times of India reported in March that around 85 percent of people in the country opt for a marriage arranged by family members or matchmakers.

A bride-to-be in India refused to go through with her planned marriage at the last minute after learning that the man had poor eyesight and needed spectacles to read a newspaper, according to the newspaper.

The wedding, which was set to take place in Auraiya in the country’s Uttar Pradesh state, was called off on the day it was scheduled to take place when the woman’s family noticed the man wearing glasses.

The family members decided to make the man perform a test, asking him to read a newspaper without wearing his glasses. It quickly became clear that the man could not read the newspaper without them, so the bride’s family decided unanimously to call the ceremony off.

After canceling the wedding, the bride’s family demanded the return of the dowry, including the motorcycle and the expenses they incurred in arranging the marriage, but the groom’s family refused to do so.

The woman’s family then complained to local police, but despite the authorities’ efforts to solve the matter amicably an agreement was not reached between the two families.