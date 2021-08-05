Brian Houston, the founder of Hillsong Church, has been charged with concealing child sexual abuse.

Pastor Brian Houston, the megachurch’s founder, has been accused with concealing his late father’s sexual abuse of a minor in the 1970s.

Houston, 67, was charged on Thursday after a two-year investigation by the New South Wales Police Force (NWS) into claims that he failed to disclose his late father Frank Houston’s abuse of a kid four decades ago, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Houston’s lawyers were served with a court attendance notice on Thursday, according to the daily newspaper, compelling the pastor to appear in Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court on October 5.

In a statement detailing the accusations, the police did not mention Houston by name, but did say that a 67-year-old “church leader has been charged for the purported concealment of alleged child sex offences.”

“Police will say in court that the man knew information connected to the sexual abuse of a young male in the 1970s and neglected to bring such information to the notice of police,” the authorities said.

After a 2014 royal inquiry looked into how officials of the Hills and Sydney Christian Life Centers, the predecessors to Hillsong, handled abuse claims made against Frank Houston in 1999, New South Wales authorities began investigating Houston in 2019.

The alleged abuse left the victim of the investigation in a state of “shame, dread, and embarrassment” for many years, according to the panel.

Frank Houston, who died in 2004 at the age of 82, was accused of sexually abusing nine boys while working as a pastor.

The NWS has been approached for comment by this website.

Because Hillsong operates churches in 28 countries, Houston’s arrest is expected to create international headlines.

It has become well-known for the presence of celebrities. Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Bono, and the Jenner sisters were among the group’s prior members.

Houston told TMZ in 2015, “We do not affirm a gay lifestyle, and as a result, we do not knowingly have openly gay persons in positions of leadership, either paid or unpaid.” The church had previously been accused of being anti-LGBT.

Carl Lentz, a former Hillsong Church pastor, made headlines last month after his former nanny accused him of sexual abuse, which he denies.