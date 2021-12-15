Brazil’s Unheralded Craft Cheese Is Gaining Notoriety.

To travel to Rita de Cassia’s lonely property in the mountains of southeastern Brazil, you’ll need to discover a GPS signal or a sign.

Stopping and asking for instructions is the best bet for foodies looking for her award-winning homemade cheese.

The “Garrafao” from Cassia was one of 57 Brazilian cheeses that received medals at the biennial “Mondial du Fromage” in Tours, France, in September.

This placed Brazil, a country not well recognized for its cheese, second only to France on the world’s greatest cheese podium.

“‘What do your cows eat that makes the cheese so delicious?” Debora de Carvalho, Brazil’s delegate at the event, says she was asked this question repeatedly by French colleagues.

The idyllic region where Cassia’s farm is located, in Minas Gerais, a longtime “queijo” (cheese) producing state, holds a few answers.

The area, which was settled three centuries ago by gold-digging immigrants, began making cheese when an Italian shoemaker named Paschoal Poppa arrived in the village of Alagoa with a parmesan recipe in the early twentieth century.

Today, the 2,700-person community is home to 135 cheesemakers, several of whom have received awards at recent editions of the Tours festival.

Alagoa’s peaceful streets are now decked with mini-Eiffel Towers outside cheese shops, marking the town’s newfound prominence as a gastronomic destination.

The awards have “transformed our lives,” according to Dirce Martins, who has been manufacturing cheese in this town for 39 years.

“Nobody used to come to this place. Our cheese was sold for whatever price the buyer desired. She gives a tour of the little room where she ages her multi-award-winning “Fumace.” “on a shelf made of wood

Her cows graze on otherwise unspoiled ground rich in soil nutrients at an altitude of 1,500 meters (almost 5,000 feet).

Martins creates 60 smoked cheeses per day with the help of her husband and kid.

Cassia, 32, and her husband, Marcos, produce roughly 15 kilograms (33 pounds) of cheese per day with their 15 dairy cows, which have names like France, Spain, and Denmark.

“It’s a lot of work,” Cassia, who is expecting her second child, adds. “I work from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. every day, rain or shine, and even while I’m pregnant.”

“And the rivalry is fierce,” she continues as she demonstrates how she and her husband inseminate the cows artificially.

Her father-in-law taught her the trade.

"It turned into a hobby," she says.