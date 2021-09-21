Brazil’s president chastises countries for refusing to use COVID treatments such as hydroxychloroquine.

According to the Associated Press, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro defied the United Nations’ vaccine rules by attending the General Assembly on Tuesday, justifying his administration’s handling of COVID-19 and trumpeting data indicating decreases in Amazon deforestation.

Bolsonaro mentioned hydroxychloroquine as an example of “early treatment” medications, but did not name the drug. The anti-malaria medicine, which was made famous by former US President Donald Trump, who claimed it as a miracle therapy for COVID without providing any medical evidence, was subsequently determined to be useless against the virus.

The drug hydroxychloroquine was at the heart of Brazil’s botched pandemic response, which was overseen by four different health ministers, two of whom disputed Bolsonaro’s assertions.

“We don’t understand why so many countries, as well as so much of the media, are opposed to early treatment. History and science will be able to hold them all accountable,” Bolsonaro stated.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

He also lauded the government’s large COVID-19 welfare program, which gave poor Brazilians with monthly payments. Its reduction, on the other hand, exacerbated poverty.

His very appearance at the General Assembly was a provocation, as he disobeyed the rule that all attendees be COVID-19-vaccinated. He was infected with the virus last year and has stated multiple times in the last week that he is still unprotected and that obtaining the vaccine is a personal, medical decision.

Bolsonaro declared in his speech that “by November, everyone who desires to be vaccinated in Brazil will be cared to.” “We are in favor of immunization. Our government, on the other hand, opposes vaccine passports and any requirement to get vaccinated.”

In Brazil, the right-wing leader is embattled as his support ratings continue to plummet, in part because the country has the world’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll, with over 590,000 people killed. On a per capita basis, this is the ninth highest in the world. And, as a result of Trump’s electoral failure, Bolsonaro is more isolated abroad than ever.

His detractors have warned that he is making a deceptive shift as he tries to repair his international image. It started in April at a White House-hosted climate summit, when he accelerated the schedule for carbon neutrality by a decade and promised to end illicit Amazon deforestation by 2030, a gesture to US Vice President Joe Biden, who had criticized Brazil’s environmental policies. This is a condensed version of the information.