Brazil’s highway blockades are being lifted by pro-Bolsonaro truckers.

Brazilian truck drivers who had been marching in support of President Jair Bolsonaro called an end to three days of road blockades around the country on Thursday after the far-right leader requested them to stop so the economy wouldn’t suffer.

Big rigs were remained “concentrated” along roadways in 13 of Brazil’s 27 states, according to the infrastructure ministry, but there were “no remaining obstructions on the national road network.”

The truckers began their strike on Brazilian Independence Day, as Bolsonaro held enormous rallies to rally his supporters against what he calls a hostile political establishment out to sabotage his program.

However, the president’s request for the trucks to stop swiftly transformed into a potentially disastrous blockade.

“Inform our truckers allies that the blockades are damaging the economy. It produces shortages, inflation, and damages everyone, particularly the poor,” he stated in a letter to supporters late Wednesday.

A major truckers’ protest against high fuel prices crippled Brazil for days in 2018.

Truckers’ unions have not approved the most recent blockades. However, they affected most of the country, including Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia, and, according to media accounts, Sao Paulo, the country’s most important industrial hub.

Hundreds of truck drivers in Brasilia parked their trucks in the center of the Esplanade of Ministries, the capital’s main thoroughfare, and initially refused to leave when police attempted to remove them on Wednesday night.

They held posters calling for a “military intervention” to grant Bolsonaro unrestricted control and “jail for the Supreme Court’s corrupt justices.”

Bolsonaro has chastised the Supreme Court, which has ordered investigations into him and his personal circle, including allegations of systematically propagating fake news from within the government.