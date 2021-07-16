Brazil’s Bolsonaro was sent to the hospital with stomach problems.

According to the government, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro was brought to hospital on Wednesday to explore the reason of his chronic hiccups.

The 66-year-old far-right leader had been publicly complaining of hiccups since last week, after undergoing surgery on a dental implant on July 3.

According to the presidential palace, Bolsonaro was brought to a military hospital in Brasilia “to undergo tests and determine the reason of the hiccups.”

“He is in excellent spirits and feels well,” the president stated, adding that Bolsonaro would be monitored for the next 24-48 hours but would not be admitted to the hospital.

Last week, Bolsonaro told a local radio station, “This occurred to me before, maybe owing to the prescription I’m taking, I get hiccups 24 hours a day.”

Bolsonaro spoke about the problem to supporters outside his official residence in Brasilia on Tuesday night, looking fatigued.

“People, my voice is no longer audible. The hiccups will return if I start talking a much… they already have,” he explained.

Bolsonaro has had numerous medical procedures on his abdomen since being elected after being stabbed on the campaign trail in September 2018.

Last year, he contracted Covid-19 as well, however his symptoms were minor and he did not require hospitalization.