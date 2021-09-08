Brazil’s Bolsonaro rallies show the country on its way to independence on January 6.

Experts have compared Embattled Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s attempt to rally supporters in the country’s political and economic capitals on Tuesday to the rallies of former President Donald Trump supporters who marched into Washington, D.C., hours before the storming of the Capitol building on January 6, hours before the storming of the Capitol building.

On Tuesday, Brazil’s far-right leader spoke at packed Independence Day rallies in Brasilia and So Paulo. Bolsonaro has appealed for help in defending his attacks on the country’s Supreme Court, which have caused concern in South America’s largest democracy. Despite widespread fears of turmoil, there were no indications of significant violence by late afternoon.

The gatherings were “primarily anti-democratic in terms of their aims and vocabulary,” according to Gabriel Brasil, political risk analyst for Brazil at Control Risks.

When asked if they draw parallels to the events leading up to the US Capitol riots, Brasil answered, “Absolutely.” Bolsonaro has followed Trump’s playbook in many respects since entering office, and I’m sure he expects his followers to recreate some of the spectacles we saw in the Capitol on January 6—perhaps with a more positive conclusion for him.”

Although there were significant contextual variations between the two incidents, Brasil said they both represent “the same spirit of the far right seeking to keep whatever anti-establishment rhetoric is left alive after a succession of policymaking failures.”

“When we look at the conversation in the far-right Whatsapp groups, we can literally see some of the participants using the January 6 episode as a direct inspiration,” he continued.

But, unlike Trump, who was nearing the end of his presidency at the time of the Capitol riots, Bolsonaro still has a year in office and an election campaign to run.

“If more instances like today’s continue to occur, Brazil is likely to experience more volatility in the following months,” Brasil added.

Thomas Traumann, a Brazil analyst, agrees that the two incidents might be compared.

“Bolsonaro has always looked up to Trump as a mentor, but he is attempting to surpass his idol and win on January 6,” Traumann told This Website.

When asked if Bolsonaro had any plans, he said yes. This is a condensed version of the information.