Brazilians of mixed ethnicity are increasingly accepting of their blackness.

Bianca Santana’s grandmother used to proudly place her forearm across her mother’s and her own when she was a child, proudly demonstrating how the family’s skin has lightened over the generations.

Santana, a Brazilian writer and activist, is now 37 years old and sees the long-running topic of race in her nation through a new lens: she is glad to be black.

“It was a cause for celebration when a child was born with lighter complexion,” Santana says, recalling the messages she heard about race as a child.

She recalls her black grandma forcing her to put her hair into a tight bun so she wouldn’t be mistaken for “those little blackies.”

“She liked to talk about my mother’s father having Italian ancestors and his mother having blue eyes,” she explains.

Santana, the author of “How I Discovered I Was Black,” now openly wears her hair in an afro, a style she only adopted at the age of 30.

Her changing sense of self is becoming more prevalent in Brazil, which has the world’s largest black population outside of Africa.

Brazil, which will mark Black Consciousness Day on Saturday, is still grappling with systemic racism and the legacy of slavery, which it abolished only in 1888, making it the latest country in the Americas to do so.

However, the long-held stigma of blackness is dissipating among the country’s enormous mixed-race population of 213 million people.

“In Brazil, mixed-race people are increasingly identifying as black,” adds Santana.

“They’re straightening their hair less and more, and they’re embracing their black identity.”

In 2010, 43.4 percent of the population self-identified as “pardo,” or mixed-race, and 7.5 percent as “preto,” or black, according to Brazil’s most recent official census.

It was the first time that black and mixed-race Brazilians made up the majority of the population. In the year 2000, 53% of the population claimed to be white.

The coronavirus epidemic postponed the 2020 census, although partial surveys show that the tendency has continued.

According to mid-2021 estimates from the national statistics institute, IBGE, 45.9% of the population identifies as mixed-race, 8.8% as black, and 44.2 percent as white.

Meanwhile, blacks account for fewer than 5% of management positions in Brazil’s 500 largest corporations, despite the fact that they make up a disproportionately large fraction of the impoverished and unemployed.

On average, white Brazilians earn about 75% more than those of race.

In Brazil, a long-held belief was that the country had a “racial democracy,” in which black, white, and indigenous peoples were so blended that racism didn’t exist.

But, according to Djamila Ribeiro, a philosopher and author, this is a “myth.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.