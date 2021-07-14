Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is undergoing tests to see if he needs emergency surgery.

According to his office, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was assessed for emergency surgery for an intestinal obstruction on Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, Bolsonaro was admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia in the morning and was “feeling fine,” according to an early statement that indicated physicians were looking into his recurrent hiccups.

Dr. Antonio Luiz Macedo chose to send him to Sao Paulo, where he would undergo additional tests to determine the need for emergency surgery, according to the president’s office. Bolsonaro was stabbed in the abdomen during the 2018 presidential campaign, and Macedo was the surgeon who operated on him.

The stabbing resulted in intestinal damage and severe internal bleeding, and the president has subsequently undergone multiple surgeries, some of which were unconnected to the stabbing.

Bolsonaro has looked to struggle with speaking on several occasions in recent weeks, claiming that he suffers from frequent hiccups.

In an interview with Radio Guaiba on July 7, Bolsonaro said, “I apologize to everyone who is listening to me since I’ve been hiccuping for five days already.” He speculated that some post-dental-surgery drugs could be to blame. “I have the hiccups all the time.”

Bolsonaro apologized again the next day, during his weekly Facebook Live session, for not being able to convey himself adequately due to a week of setbacks.

A legislative investigation into his administration’s management of the pandemic and potential corruption in the acquisition of vaccinations against Covid-19 has put Bolsonaro under increasing pressure, and recent polls have indicated that he may lose the next election in 2022.

During a 20-minute meeting with the president in Brasilia on Tuesday night, fans constantly implored him to look after his health.