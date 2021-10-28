Brazil Raises Interest Rates for the First Time in Two Decades.

Brazil’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points to 7.75 percent on Wednesday, the largest increase since 2002 as the country battles rising inflation.

The rise, which was expected by economists, is the sixth in a row for Latin America’s largest economy, whose economic recovery is being hampered by rising costs.

It was voted unanimously by the bank’s monetary policy committee, which stated in a statement that a raise “of similar magnitude” would be probable at its next meeting in early December.

The Selic rate began the year at an all-time low of 2%, as policymakers sought to jump-start the economy following the pandemic’s destruction.

However, the central bank is raising the rate quickly in order to reduce annual inflation, which was 10.25 percent last month, much above the bank’s target maximum of 5.25 percent.

Meanwhile, unemployment remains high at 13.2%, albeit it has decreased from 14.7 percent earlier this year.

The poor economy is posing a problem for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, whose popularity is at an all-time low and who is expected to lose Brazil’s elections in a year to leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, according to polls.

Brazilian households, particularly the poor, are suffering from rising food and fuel prices.

Bolsonaro, seeking a boost, declared last week that he will increase welfare payments to the poorest 17 million Brazilians by 20%.

However, this has merely increased inflationary pressures. It has also aroused market concerns that his government is abandoning its fiscal discipline vows and is about to exceed its expenditure cap, a move that critics call “populist” economic policy-making.

According to analysts, those fears likely influenced the central bank’s hardline rate decision.

Its efforts to contain inflation risk stifling economic growth, which economists now predict will be 4.97 percent this year, down from 5.04 percent four weeks ago.