Brazil loses their perfect start, but is still in contention for a place in the World Cup.

The return of Neymar was unable to lead Brazil to victory as Colombia’s pristine start to World Cup qualifying came to an end with a 0-0 draw in Barraquilla on Sunday.

Before kick-off, the Selecao had won nine of their first nine qualifiers, scoring 22 goals and leading the single South American standings by eight points.

Coach Tite’s team is still extremely guaranteed to qualify for next year’s championships in Qatar, as they lead fifth-placed Colombia by 13 points, with the top four teams qualifying automatically.

Winners of the Copa America If Argentina beats Uruguay later on Sunday, they might trim Brazil’s advantage to six points.

Neymar blasted a ferocious shot that pushed David Ospina into a diving stop at his near post as Brazil opened brightly and dominated the first quarter.

Lucas Paqueta then stung the goalkeeper’s palms from beyond and should have put the visitors ahead moments later.

Paqueta was one-on-one with Ospina after Neymar’s brilliant reverse pass, but he pushed the ball wide on the stretch.

Colombia struggled to generate much in the first half, and their best chances came from set-pieces.

After crossing for Yerry Mina to head wide, Juan Quintero curled a free-kick high and wide.

When Neymar teed up a teammate on the edge of the area, it was defensive midfielder Fred who arrived, and it was no surprise to see him blaze over the bar from 18 yards.

In the second half, Colombia became more daring, as Brazil goalkeeper Alisson pushed a ferocious Mateus Uribe shot from afar over the crossbar.

Soon after, the Liverpool goalkeeper was called upon again to deny Quintero, while Radamel Falcao had the ball in the net 20 minutes from time but it was disallowed due to a foul on Militao.

After the interval, substitute Raphinha was at the center of Brazil’s greatest moments.

With a left-foot curler from the right, he forced Ospina into a save, but then picked out Antony with a wonderful in-swinging pass, only for Ospina to make a brilliant reflex save from point-blank range.

Colombia almost had the final say, but Santos Borre blazed far beyond the area’s edge.

Bolivia defeated Peru 1-0 and Venezuela overcame Ecuador 2-1 on a bright day for the bottom two teams in the group.

Despite having fellow replacement Henry Vaca sent off on 75 minutes, Ramiro Vaca’s goal eight minutes from time handed Bolivia the victory.

