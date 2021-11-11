Brazil is forecasting a record grain harvest in 2022.

According to an official projection released Thursday by the IBGE statistics department, Brazil’s grain production will hit a new high of 270.7 million tons in 2022, up 7.8% from this year.

Next year’s harvest is expected to be 19.5 million tons greater than this year’s, which was slightly lower than 2020 estimates.

The expected increase was primarily owing to improved forecasts for the maize harvest, which had been severely hampered by drought.

The IBGE predicted an 11.1 percent increase in maize production to 2.8 million tons for the first harvest in 2022, and a 26.8 percent increase to 16.3 million tons for the second harvest.

Brazil is the world’s third-largest producer of maize and first-largest producer of soybeans.

In 2022, the IBGE predicts a 0.8 percent increase in soybean production, or 11 million tons. Wheat and rice forecasts have been revised downward.

Conab, the government’s agricultural supply agency, had previously predicted that grain production in 2022 would be even greater, at 288.61 million tons.