Brazil has halted the use of 12 million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine produced in an unlicensed facility.

This weekend, Brazil imposed a “precautionary ban” on the use of more than 12 million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine, which had previously accounted for the majority of vaccines provided in the South American country.

According to Reuters, Anvisa, Brazil’s federal health regulator, was notified that 25 batches of Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine, totaling roughly 12.1 million doses, were produced at an illegal site. Furthermore, the Butantan Institute, a biomedical facility that has worked with Sinovac to complete the vaccines locally, informed the agency that the same plant was producing 17 more batches, totaling nine million doses, and that they were on their way to Brazil.

The factory had not been inspected or licensed, according to Anvisa’s statement on Saturday. It imposed a “precautionary prohibition” to prevent the distribution of lots produced in the unlicensed facility.

Anvisa said it will investigate the situation at the unlicensed plant, as well as the “possible impact” on those who have already got vaccinations from the tainted batch.

The agency noted in a statement, “It is necessary for the Agency to act in order to mitigate a potential health risk.”

According to the agency’s update, Anvisa and Butantan Institute met again on Sunday, during which the institute informed the agency that the lots were recognized as coming from another facility at the end of August 2021.

“This new site was undertaking vaccine development and production processes,” Anvisa added. “However, this new production site has not been evaluated or approved by Anvisa.”

“Precautionary measures, not punitive sentencing choices, are sanitary efforts to avoid exposure to the intake and usage of irregular or suspect products,” Anvisa stated.

Reuters reports that Sinovac has delivered the “vast majority” of Brazil’s immunizations thus far. According to the Associated Press, despite the fact that many people have not yet received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, numerous communities have already begun administering booster shots (AP). This decision was made because to concerns about the more contagious delta variation, which has so far become the dominant variant in Rio de Janeiro, as well as concerns about the efficacy of Chinese-manufactured vaccines.

