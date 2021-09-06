Brazil has halted the use of 12 million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine produced in an unlicensed facility.

Brazil put a “precautionary restriction” on the use of more than 12 million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine this weekend, which has accounted for the majority of vaccines delivered in the South American country thus far.

According to Reuters, Brazil’s federal health agency, Anvisa, was alerted that 25 batches of Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine, totaling around 12.1 million doses, were manufactured at an unapproved site. Furthermore, the Butantan Institute, a biomedical facility that has cooperated with Sinovac to finish the vaccines locally, informed the agency that the same plant manufactured 17 more batches, or nine million more doses, on their way to Brazil.

Anvisa said in a statement on Saturday that the factory had not been inspected or licensed. It put in place a “precautionary ban” to prevent the distribution of lots that had been filled in the unapproved factory.

Anvisa said it will assess the circumstances at the unlicensed plant and assess the “potential impact” on those who have already received vaccinations from the problematic batch.

“It is critical for the Agency to act in order to mitigate a potential health risk,” the agency stated in a statement.

Anvisa and Butantan Institute met again on Sunday, during which the institute notified the agency that the lots were recognized as coming from another facility at the end of August 2021, according to the agency’s update.

Anvisa explained, “This new site was conducting the processes of vaccine development and manufacturing.” “However, Anvisa has not examined or approved this new manufacturing site.”

“Precautionary measures are hygienic steps to avoid exposure to the consumption and use of irregular or suspicious products, not punitive sentencing decisions,” Anvisa explained.

According to Reuters, Sinovac has provided the “vast majority” of Brazil’s immunizations so far. Despite the fact that many people have not yet received their second dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine, several localities have already begun offering booster shots, according to the Associated Press (AP). Concerns about the more contagious delta version, which has so far become the dominant variant in Rio de Janeiro, as well as worries regarding the efficiency of Chinese-made vaccines, have led to this decision.

COVID-19 cases have totaled over 20,800,000 in Brazil, with over 580,000 deaths.