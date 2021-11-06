Brazil bids a tearful farewell to country star Mendonca.

Thousands of people flocked to the birthplace of late Brazilian country music sensation Marilia Mendonca on Saturday to pay their respects to the adored singer, who died in a plane crash at the age of 26.

Mendonca, a Latin Grammy-winning diva of Brazilian “sertanejo” music, was killed along with four others when a small plane bringing her to a concert crashed in a rural area of Minas Gerais on Friday.

Her body was flown to Goiania, her hometown, on Saturday, where vast crowds flocked to a stadium where a massive public wake was to be held.

According to AFP correspondents, fans began standing up early in the morning outside the 15,000-seat arena, where big floral bouquets were coming in a steady stream.

“We came to say farewell to our great Marilia Mendonca and thank her for spending these years of her life singing for us and making our hearts soar,” student Davi Dyeimes Linares told news site G1.

According to Goias state governor Ronaldo Caiado, 100,000 people are anticipated to attend.

The actress and an uncle who worked with her, who was also killed in the crash, were set to be laid to rest later in a modest private ceremony at a local cemetery for close friends and family.

The disaster also killed Mendonca’s producer and two pilots, who were killed when their twin-engine jet broke against the rocks near a gorgeous waterfall outside of Caratinga, where the musician was supposed to perform.

Mendonca was noted for breaking into a traditionally male-dominated country music field. She was a pioneer in the emerging sub-genre of “feminejo,” or sertanejo music performed by women.

She was renowned as the “Queen of Suffering” for ballads about heartbreak and long-suffering lovers, but she was also known for singing about empowerment and the need for women to “overcome,” as one of her most famous songs put it.

She had 22 million YouTube subscribers, 39 million Instagram followers, and over eight million Spotify monthly listeners.

Her death attracted poignant responses from a wide range of people, including Caetano Veloso, Neymar, and President Jair Bolsonaro, who described the country as “shocked.”

He remarked on Twitter, “She was one of the best artists of her generation.”