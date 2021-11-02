BP reports a $3.3 billion profit as rising gas prices put a strain on consumers’ wallets.

This month, BP reported $3.3 billion in earnings as rising gas costs put a strain on consumer budgets.

The energy company’s cost earnings increased by $86 million during the same time previous year. BP even announced an 18 percent increase in its third-quarter earnings.

Considering how low oil prices were during the pandemic last year, BP is doing exceptionally well.

“Our businesses are generating excellent underlying earnings and cash flow while retaining their focus on safe and reliable operations,” said BP CEO Bernard Looney.

According to the Associated Press, the business warned that gas supply “would remain tight” as the winter months approach.

Given the higher price rises in wholesale gas markets, oil prices will remain stable provided inventory levels are low and customers transfer from gas to oil, according to BP.

In recent months, rising gas and oil costs have had a significant impact on household bills.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, the average retail gas price for all grades in October was $3.38. According to AAA, the average price per gallon was $3.40 on Tuesday.

Despite the higher headline earnings, the company’s stock dropped roughly 2% as it suffered a $6.1 billion loss due to the accounting treatment of rising gas prices in futures markets.

“BP’s stock is down due to a sloppy set of third-quarter results, tainted, like Shell’s, by accounting losses related to hedging oil and gas prices,” said Russ Mould, investment director at A.J. Bell.

With its core finances in better shape, the business said that it will reward shareholders with a $1.25 billion share repurchase program, which it stated would be completed before the end of the year.

Analysts questioned whether that was a smart use of funds, especially given that world leaders have met in Glasgow, Scotland, for the United Nations Climate Summit, known as COP26, where the focus is on reducing carbon emissions.

“Generosity in good times is fine, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of long-term financial stability, especially considering the significant spending on renewable and low-carbon projects that will be expected in the future years,” said Nicholas Hyett, stock analyst. This is a condensed version of the information.