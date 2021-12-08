Boycotting the Olympics on a diplomatic level does not work.

After the United States announced its diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday, all eyes were on the world’s capitals to see how they would react to China’s terrible human rights record and authoritarian practices.

As the 60-day countdown to Beijing 2022 began this week, a diplomatic boycott looks to be the only alternative. Athletes will still compete in the Chinese capital next February.

The statement by the Biden administration has been welcomed with both criticism and acclaim both at home and abroad, but it’s evident that the boycott will have little impact on Chinese policy. The symbolic gesture is expected to fade once the sporting extravaganza begins, with the world’s athletes in attendance.

The White House would have had few options if the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee had not endorsed the Trump administration’s determination that genocide and crimes against humanity were occurring against Uyghurs in Xinjiang, and would have been under enormous pressure to act. In March, the US and its partners implemented coordinated penalties, but Beijing’s continued atrocities—directed from the top—demanded greater action.

The United States, Lithuania, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom are among the countries that have confirmed that no ministerial or official representation will be sent to the Beijing Olympics. Italy and South Korea have stated that a diplomatic boycott is not in their plans, while Canada, Japan, France, and Germany have yet to make a decision.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony on February 4 as a way of repaying Chinese President Xi Jinping’s solitary gesture at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said on Monday that the United States fully supported Team USA’s participation, but that sending an official delegation would have been “business as usual.” “And we just can’t do it,” she explained.

On the ground, American athletes and coaches will receive diplomatic assistance, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price. Observers may even expect Olympians to speak out for human rights while in China, or show concern over tennis player Peng Shuai’s safety after alleging a former government official of sexual assault.

But what about the general populace in the United States? An. This is a condensed version of the information.