Boy is seriously injured after being mauled by a dog.

After being attacked by a dog in England, a 12-year-old child sustained “severe injuries” to his face and torso.

After receiving reports of the incident, emergency services raced to the Bentilee housing estate in Stoke-on-Trent at around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, according to a Staffordshire Police spokesperson.

When cops got on the scene, they discovered the youngster with injuries to his face, back, chest, and legs. A man in his twenties was also discovered with leg injuries as a result of the incident.

The kid was rushed by ambulance to the neighboring Royal Stoke University Hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries, according to the spokeswoman.

After obtaining medical attention, the man was released at the spot.

The youngster remains in hospital in a “severe state,” according to the police, who also verified that “ownership of two dogs was willingly surrendered to police.”

“Following specialist advice, it was determined that the dogs, believed to be Cane Corsos, could never be rehomed due to the violent behavior and should be humanely destroyed,” they continued.

According to a dog breed guide by TimeforPaws, Cane Corsos are an Italian Mastiff breed that is frequently used as a guard dog by owners due to their athletic builds and protective temperament.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service deployed an air ambulance, as well as a different vehicle and a paramedic, to the area on Thursday afternoon, according to a representative for the service.

The spokeswoman stated, “We were summoned at 1.56pm to an emergency at a private domestic house in Bentilee.” “One ambulance, a paramedic officer, and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were dispatched to the scene, together with a MERIT Trauma doctor and critical care paramedic.

“On arrival, workers discovered one patient who had suffered critical injuries and was transported to the hospital by land ambulance.”

Anyone who observed the attack should “inform Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter or call 101,” according to authorities.

A similar event occurred in nearby Normacot, just 3.6 miles from Bentilee, in April, when a youngster was bitten by a dog and sustained “severe injuries.”

The attack, which occurred approximately 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, did a lot of damage. This is a condensed version of the information.