Both powers must choose ‘coexistence’ above ‘conflict,’ according to China’s US envoy.

As tensions between the world’s two most powerful countries remained high, China’s envoy to the United States encouraged Beijing and Washington to find common ground and avoid a confrontational route.

Ambassador Qin Gang praised his country’s contributions to the world and promised more international efforts in endeavors such as fostering trade ties, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and combating climate change during a virtual reception hosted by the Chinese embassy in Washington on Tuesday to commemorate the 72nd National Day of the People’s Republic.

Qin, who became China’s top diplomat in the United States in July, then made a plea for the two countries to put their differences aside for the sake of themselves, their peoples, and the world community.

“Ladies and gentlemen, today’s world is witnessing changes that have not been seen in a century,” stated Qin. “Whether China and the United States, two major countries with different histories, cultures, social systems, and levels of development, choose peaceful coexistence or conflict and confrontation, prefer win-win cooperation or a zero-sum game, affects the well-being of the two peoples and the world’s future.”

Qin’s comments echoed those made by Chinese President Xi Jinping during a phone discussion with his American counterpart Joe Biden earlier this month. This conversation was specifically mentioned by the Chinese ambassador.

“President Xi Jinping recently pointed out in a phone discussion with President Joe Biden that when China and the United States collaborate, the two countries and the world benefit; when China and the United States fight, the two countries and the world suffer,” Qin stated.

“Getting the relationship right is not optional,” he continued, referencing the two leaders’ conversation, “but something we must do and must do well.”

He said Beijing was up to the task of carrying out Xi’s declared commitment to bettering the two countries’ relations.

“China will work with the US side in the spirit of the two presidents’ call, respecting each other’s core concerns and properly managing differences to advance bilateral coordination and cooperation as well as on major international and regional issues such as climate change, COVID-19, and economic recovery to bring China-US relations back to the right track,” Qin added. This is a condensed version of the information.