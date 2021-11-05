Bosnia and Herzegovina must join NATO “as soon as possible,” according to a minister, as Russia looms over the Serb crisis.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s foreign minister has recommended that the country should join NATO as soon as possible, despite Russia’s presence in the background of a political crisis between the country’s ethnic groupings, which threatens to reignite the war.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is one of Europe’s newest countries, but it is also one of the continent’s most insecure. Tensions between Bosniaks, Serbs, and Croats, the three main ethnic groups, could destabilize the power-sharing structure put in place in 1995 to conclude the Bosnian War, one of the Yugoslav Wars.

With Russia, which has traditionally supported the region’s Serb population, hovering over Bosnia’s problems, Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic told The Washington Newsday that the country’s long-awaited NATO and European Union membership ambition is more important than ever.

“Perhaps the most compelling reason for Bosnia and Herzegovina to join the security alliance as soon as feasible is to ensure permanent peace in this region of the world,” Turkovic said.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is divided into two parts: the Republika Srpska, which is controlled by ethnic Serbs, and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is dominated by Croats and Bosniaks. A three-member presidency leads the country, with one representative from each of the major ethnic groupings.

The 1995 Dayton Agreement established a structure that has avoided a repeat to the terrible civil war of the 1990s, but opponents say it has also entrenched the ethnic differences that fueled previous battles.

The Serb presidential representative is Milorad Dodik. The 62-year-old has described Bosnia as a “impossible” and “failing” country in recent months.

Dodik has also threatened to exclude the Republika Srpska from Bosnian institutions, including the military. The prospect of a resurrected ethnic Serb army is enough to raise alarm bells across the Balkans.

He appears to be counting on Moscow’s continued support. Dodik indicated he had “friends” who would assist an operation to drive all Bosnian armed troops out of the Republika Srpska last month, an apparent allusion to Serbia and Russia.

Moscow has also been interfering more directly. The UN Security Council was set to renew the mandate of the 700-strong EU peacekeeping force in Bosnia and Herzegovina this week, a plan Moscow pledged to reject before eventually agreeing to at Wednesday’s vote.

