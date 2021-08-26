Born on September 11, 2001: How a Birthday Changed the Course of One Man’s Life

Anish Shrivastava’s life has been shaped by the events of September 11, 2001, the day he was born.

9/11 is never far away for Shrivastava, from his uncle missing work at the World Trade Center that day to attend his birth, to how he celebrates his birthday.

Shrivastava was one of about 13,000 children born in the United States on September 11, 2001, the day al-Qaeda hijackers flew two planes into the twin towers, killing almost 3,000 people.

Few, though, can claim that their arrival saved a life.

Shrivastava was born in a hospital in Princeton, New Jersey, just outside of New York, at 10:05 a.m. on that Tuesday morning 20 years ago.

The South Tower had collapsed six minutes before, and the North Tower would do so in just over an hour.

His father Ashish and Ashish’s brother Manish sat in the hospital waiting room, transfixed to the screen.

The tower that held Shrivastava’s workplace crashed into a mound of wreckage and deadly ash, and Shrivastava’s uncle watched in despair.

He’d made a spur-of-the-moment decision to cancel a meeting that morning in order to welcome his nephew into the world.

“Fate has brought us together. Shrivastava said of his uncle, “We’re quite close.”

Jaya, his mother, claims that her son wasn’t due until September 21 or 22.

She told AFP, “He was there for a reason.”

Shrivastava was a small child when he learned of the earthquake events that occurred on his birthday.

His parents chose to tell him the account of that day in broad strokes shortly before he started school, so he wouldn’t hear it from someone else.

It was vital to Ashish to inform his kid not just about the catastrophe, but also about the “positives” that resulted from it: the volunteers, the heroes, and the moments of unity.

Shrivastava, who will be 20 next month, says he will not celebrate his birthday on the exact date.

“Of course, we don’t celebrate on that particular day. He continues, “We normally try to wait a few of days for that.”

Shrivastava prefers to volunteer with the non-profit MyGoodDeed, which provides philanthropic services like as food delivery on 9/11.

“I made an effort to give back to the community… “Obviously, we must grieve those who have died, but we must also learn from it so that we may rebuild to something better,” he said.

Shrivastava has met other people born on 9/11 through MyGoodDeed. He enjoys video games, music, and reading, as do many other young people his age.

His father, on the other hand, believes the weight of.