Boris Johnson’s plan to fully reopen amid a Delta surge is hampered by England’s contact-tracking app.

The contact-tracing app advised 618,903 people in England and Wales this week alone to self-isolate for 10 days after suspected contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, called a “pingdemic” by local media.

However, as Johnson attempts to relax nearly all coronavirus limitations, the hundreds of thousands of notifications from the National Health Service’s app are causing major staff shortages.

The prime minister lifted all legislative limitations on social interaction, reopened nightclubs, and lifted prohibitions on major events on July 19, citing a successful vaccine deployment and decreased hospitalizations.

“Cases will continue to grow as predicted at the outset of the Roadmap,” Johnson’s office noted in a press release, “but the vaccination program has significantly diminished the relationship between infection and serious disease or death.”

“Hospitalizations and deaths will continue to grow in the next weeks and months,” the statement said, “but both remain significantly lower than the preceding wave.” “The existing data does not indicate that the NHS will be put under unsustainable strain, but all data will be reviewed on a regular basis.”

Despite the fact that approximately 70% of the population is completely vaccinated and 88 percent have gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, the highly transmissible Delta variant continues to destroy the United Kingdom, with more than 50,000 new cases reported daily.

The fresh wave of infections is now causing even more problems for supermarkets and supply networks.

As retailers warn customers not to panic buy and the government expresses concern about impending shortages, social media platforms have been filled with photographs of bare grocery aisles.

“We’re quite concerned about the situation,” Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said when asked about the empty shelves.

On Thursday, he remarked, “I don’t want people to receive the notion that every grocery shelf is bare.” “That is not the case, but we are concerned about instances of shortages, and we are looking into crucial industry supply chains and monitoring the situation.”

