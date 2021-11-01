Boris Johnson Warns World Leaders of a ‘One Minute to Midnight’ Moment in Climate Change Fight at COP26 Live Updates

As the much-anticipated COP26 climate change meeting begins, world leaders are going to Glasgow, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning of a “one minute to midnight” moment in the fight against global warming and its deadly implications.

The goal is that the world’s wealthiest countries can reach an agreement that drastically reduces emissions, promotes renewable energy, and assists developing countries, many of which rely heavily on coal, in finding alternative sources of energy and revenue.

Several leaders have expressed doubts that a deal will be reached that satisfies the 1.5°C global warming target, with several key countries promising action but so far refusing to make precise pledges.

At the crucial two-week COP26 climate change meeting in Glasgow, world leaders have began negotiations.

