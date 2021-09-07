Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, goes back on his election promise and raises taxes.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, declared on Tuesday that he will breach election promises by raising taxes to support health care and restructure the social care system.

On Wednesday, the parliament will convene to decide whether Johnson’s tax-hike agenda would be passed into law. Workers and employers would pay a 1.25 percent increase in taxes, raising over £36 billion pounds ($50 billion) over the next three years.

Johnson addressed legislators in the House of Commons, “It would be irresponsible for me to imply that we can pay for this recovery without making the difficult but reasonable decisions about how we finance it.”

Johnson’s intention to raise taxes was met with strong opposition from his own party, which has long advocated low taxation. According to The Guardian, many people, from cabinet ministers to backbenchers to small business owners, believe Johnson’s plan will solely affect low-wage workers, young people, and small firms.

“I recognize that this violates a manifesto commitment, which I do not take lightly, but no one predicted a global pandemic,” Johnson added.

The tax hike is planned to take effect in April and will begin with an increase in the present national insurance rate, which is a tax on earnings. In 2023, it will become its own distinct tax on earned income, according to CNBC.

“Some may wonder why we don’t just raise income or capital gains taxes instead. Because corporations do not pay income tax, the entire burden would fall on people, almost doubling the amount that the average taxpayer would be expected to pay. And this year’s total capital gains tax revenue is less than £9 billion,” Johnson said.

“Instead, our new charge would split the cost between individuals and corporations, with everyone contributing according on their financial means. Those who make more money will have to pay more. We’ll also urge better-off business owners and investors to make a fair contribution because we’re raising dividend tax rates. In fact, the top 14% of earners will pay over half of the revenue,” he continued.

According to Reuters, health-care expenses are expected to increase in the next two decades as the population ages.

The new strategy will contribute to the overhaul of the current social care system, which compels people earning more than £23,250 to pay for their own care. The reform is intended to reduce the amount of money that each person must pay. Brief News from Washington Newsday.