Boris Johnson Returns to Summit for Crunch Talks as COP26 Live Updates: Draft Agreement Published

Richer countries are failing to commit to essential promises to help keep global warming below the critical 1.5C threshold, according to a draft deal reached by world leaders at COP26.

It expressed “anger and concern” about the temperature rising by 1.1 degrees Celsius, and recognized that the key $100 billion investment needed to help developing nations transition away from fossil fuels is unlikely to be realized, implying that recommendations should be “revisited and strengthened.”

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, is returning to Glasgow today to encourage world leaders to “pull out all the stops” in the remaining three days of talks, as activists express dissatisfaction with governments’ perceived failure to agree to more drastic steps.

Boris Johnson is en route to Glasgow ‘via train.’

After being chastised for travelling by private aircraft to the start of the conference, the British Prime Minister is taking the greener route back to COP26 today.

Downing Street confirmed that he had just boarded a train at London Euston.