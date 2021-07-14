Boris Johnson is urging Parliament to add online abuse to the list of reasons why soccer fans are banned from games.

After three Black members of England’s national soccer team were targeted by racial abuse on social media, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament on Wednesday that the government needed to take action, adding that online abuse should be added to the list of offenses for which fans can be banned from soccer matches.

As the police continue their investigation into the attacks on the three players linked to England’s loss to Italy in the European soccer final, Johnson said anyone found guilty of online racial abuse will be barred from playing in future games.

If a fan is convicted of a “relevant offense” related to a match, such as disruptive behavior or possession of weapons, courts may issue an order prohibiting them from attending, and Johnson said the government will also include internet abuse.

“What we are doing is taking tangible steps to guarantee that the football banning regime is amended so that if you engage in racist online football abuse, you will not be allowed to attend the game,” Johnson said.

“There will be no ifs, buts, exemptions, or excuses.”

While many supporters have rallied around Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka after they were targeted on social media, advocates say racism in English soccer is a long-standing issue that authorities haven’t addressed adequately.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Sancho addressed the issue, advising young players who have faced similar criticism to stay strong and “keep following the dream.”

He wrote, “I’m not going to pretend that I didn’t notice the racial hatred that my brothers Marcus and Bukayo experienced after the game, but unfortunately it’s nothing new.” “As a society, we must improve and hold these individuals accountable.”

Unruly behavior disrupted Sunday’s European Football Championship final in central London and surrounding Wembley Stadium, when ticketless crowds pushed past police and into the game. Some critics have slammed the Metropolitan Police Service in London for failing to fully prepare for what is clearly going to be a major event.

The police department published a statement defending its activities on Wednesday, claiming that senior brass had implemented “one of the most substantial and thorough policing plans” in history. This is a condensed version of the information.