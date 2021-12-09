Boris Johnson has welcomed his seventh child.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, and his wife Carrie Johnson announced the arrival of their “healthy baby girl” at a London hospital on Thursday.

A statement stated, “The prime minister and Mrs Johnson are happy to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today.” “Both the mother and the daughter are doing fantastically well. The pair would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful NHS maternity team for all of their help and support.” This is the prime minister’s seventh child and the couple’s second. Wilfrid Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, the couple’s son, was born in April 2020.

“Both the mother and the daughter are doing fantastically well. A spokeswoman for the pair said, “The couple would like to thank the excellent NHS maternity staff for all their care and support.”

In May of this year, the pair married in a private ceremony.

Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, congratulated the family, adding, “Wishing your family health and happiness.”

After a tough week for the prime minister, the Johnson family has received some good news.

Allegra Stratton, his adviser, resigned on Wednesday in the wake of anger over a leaked video showing her smiling and joking about holding a Christmas party during the height of COVID-19 lockdown.

On the same day, Johnson apologized for the video and announced the initiation of an investigation into what transpired last Christmas and whether any COVID rules were broken.