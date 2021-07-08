Boris Johnson claims that the United Kingdom is not ‘walking away’ from Afghanistan as troops leave.

According to the Associated Press, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday that the United Kingdom isn’t “walking away” from Afghanistan as its troops return home.

“We’re keeping our embassy in Kabul, and we’ll continuing working with our friends and allies, particularly our Pakistani friends, to find a solution,” Johnson said.

He said it would take several countries to help the Afghan people “create their future,” but that once the threat that drew the troops in has faded, they will leave.

Johnson emphasized that the threat posed by Al-Qaeda to the United Kingdom has significantly decreased, but he dodged questions about whether the country’s and NATO’s hasty military withdrawal risks undoing nearly two decades of progress or leaves Afghanistan vulnerable to the Taliban, who have made rapid advances in many northern districts.

The prime minister cited security concerns in declining to provide specifics regarding the troop departure. “All British forces assigned to NATO’s mission in Afghanistan are now returning home,” he said, adding that “the majority of our personnel have already left.”

He emphasized that Britain remains committed to using diplomacy to help Afghanistan reach a peace agreement.

During the UK’s deployment in Afghanistan, 457 British service members died, a far greater fatality rate than the UK’s involvement in Iraq. In October 2014, Britain’s final combat troops left Afghanistan, however roughly 700 remained as part of a NATO operation to train Afghan forces.

The final troops will be withdrawn “within a few months,” according to the British Defense Ministry.

The Pentagon reported on Tuesday that 90% of American troops and equipment have already departed the country, with the drawdown expected to be completed by late August. Last week, US authorities vacated Bagram Air Base, the country’s largest airfield and the core of the struggle to evict the Taliban and track down al-9/11 Qaida’s hijackers.

In recent weeks, the majority of European troops have likewise quietly left.

After the United States announced its decision to depart, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace stated the United Kingdom was put in a “very difficult position” to continue the mission.