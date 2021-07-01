Boris Johnson believes the UK lockdown will be lifted by mid-July, but that ‘extra precautions’ will be required until then.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom believes the lockdown in England can be lifted by mid-July, but that “extra precautions” will be required until then due to an increase in cases caused by the coronavirus’s Delta variant.

Johnson spoke out about the rising number of virus cases in the United Kingdom on Thursday, when 27,989 new cases were registered, the largest number since the end of January. Nonetheless, Johnson expressed optimism that life will return to “as close to what it was before COVID.”

“However, there may be certain things we need to do, extra safeguards we need to take, but I’ll lay them out for you,” he continued. After being set to end four weeks earlier, social distancing limitations will be lifted on July 19.

“It appears to be becoming increasingly evident that the vaccination program, as well as the rapidity with which vaccines are being distributed, has broken the link between illness and mortality,” Johnson said. “We believe that provides us the freedom to proceed on the 19th.”

In the following weeks, Johnson warned, specific further precautions will be required to stop the epidemic from spreading. Infections in the United Kingdom have increased dramatically in recent weeks.

Johnson said he plans to unveil details of the end of shutdown restrictions in the coming days at a visit to the Nissan car plant in the north English city of Sunderland.

Despite increased cases involving the more contagious Delta strain of the virus, Johnson expressed optimism for a return to normalcy, citing indications that immunizations are reducing fatalities.

The large increase of affirmative cases in the United Kingdom has raised fears that the government would be unable to carry out its next loosening of lockdown rules, which will remove legal prohibitions on people assembling both inside and outside their homes. It’s unclear what will happen to other requirements like wearing masks and working from home, or how vaccine passports will be used to gain admission to venues.

Last month, Johnson delayed the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions as a result of the spread of the delta variant and so millions more people get fully vaccinated against the virus.

Since then, cases have risen sharply, by 72 percent over the past seven days.

