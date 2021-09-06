Boris III: Russian Opposition Candidate Criticizes Lookalikes

When Russian voters go to the polls in Saint Petersburg later this month, they’ll be forgiven for being confused because three candidates share the same name and look exactly alike.

Boris Vishnevsky, a well-known opposition politician seeking for re-election to Russia’s second city’s regional parliament, will face two other “Boris Vishnevskys” who, like him, are balding and sport a short salt-and-pepper beard.

Vishnevsky, a 65-year-old senior member of the liberal Yabloko party, told AFP, “This is political fraud.”

“These people go to the polls to mislead voters, not to get elected or to promote their political platform. They haven’t just changed their names, but they’ve also altered their appearance.”

Vishnevsky is one of the candidates in a slew of elections, including those to elect legislators to Russia’s lower house, the State Duma, on September 17-19, with practically all strong Kremlin critics forbidden from competing.

He admitted that he was aware that he might have to compete against spoilers, a classic political practice in Russia in which candidates with identical names are employed to undermine support for a popular leader.

Vishnevsky, on the other hand, was taken aback when he recently saw a mockup of an official election poster that had nearly identical photographs of him and two other Boris Vishnevskys next to each other.

He claimed to know one of his namesakes, Viktor Bykov, a member of the ruling United Russia party, which is becoming increasingly unpopular.

He remarked, “Before he became Boris Vishnevsky, he looked different — he didn’t have a beard.”

The second man, Alexei Shmelev, changed his name before of the election, according to Novaya Gazeta, Russia’s top independent newspaper for which Vishnevsky writes.

We were unable to get in touch with either of the putative spoiler candidates for comment. When contacted by AFP, the local section of United Russia did not comment immediately.

On Sunday, Vishnevsky shared a photo of the election poster on Twitter, and on Monday, he announced that he had filed a formal complaint.

In his complaint, he asked the Central Election Commission to investigate the incident, claiming that his opponents’ official photos had been modified.

Bykov, one of Vishnevsky’s doppelg?ngers, appeared in earlier official photos as a considerably younger guy with minimal traces of a receding hairline.

In his appeal, Vishnevsky stated, “I feel that there is manipulation whose sole purpose is to alter the will of people.”

In his appeal, Vishnevsky stated, "I feel that there is manipulation whose sole purpose is to alter the will of people."

Ella Pamfilova, the head of Russia's Central Election Commission, termed the situation "a disgrace" and "a mockery of voters" earlier in the day, but offered little else.