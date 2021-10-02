Border barricades between Kosovo and Serbia have been dismantled.

Serbs in Kosovo pulled vehicles from highways heading to the Serbian border on Saturday, after Belgrade and Pristina agreed to break a tense standoff.

For nearly two weeks, the old adversaries were at odds as Kosovo prevented cars with Serbian registration plates from entering its territory, reflecting a long-standing Serbian policy against vehicles traveling in the opposite direction.

Special police forces were despatched to Kosovo to oversee the ban’s execution, angering local Serbs, who blocked the highways leading to the border.

Serbia retaliated by stationing armored vehicles near the border and flying fighter jets over the area, prompting foreign officials to urge the two countries to de-escalate tensions and avoid further escalation.

Kosovo was supposed to remove the special police by Saturday, and local Serbs were supposed to dismantle the barriers, according to a deal reached by the European Union on Thursday in Brussels.

The Kosovo special police, which withdrew on Saturday, were replaced by NATO-led forces.

According to the agreement, NATO-led forces from the KFOR mission would be stationed at the border for the next two weeks.

According to an AFP correspondent, the dismantling of barricades and tents where Serb demonstrators were sleeping on the highways leading to the two border crossings in Kosovo’s volatile north went off without a hitch.

“It’s fantastic that it’s all over now. We showed Pristina that special police had no place in this town,” Slavko, a 33-year-old ethnic Serb, told AFP.

“At crossings, we don’t mind KFOR or regular cops.”

At the Jarinje crossing, traffic gradually resumed, with the first trucks that had been stranded for days crossing the border.

In Brussels, the two parties also agreed to use stickers to cover national insignia on license plates as a temporary measure until a permanent solution is found.

Serbia and Kosovo both claimed to have gotten the deal they wanted.

Serbia’s most recent spat with Kosovo’s ethnic-Albanian majority, which involves the delicate topic of Kosovo’s Serb minority, was the worst in years.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after ethnic Albanian rebels and Serbian army fought for independence.

Around a hundred nations, including the majority of EU members and the United States, have recognized the move, but Serbia and its allies China and Russia have not.

The ten-year-old EU-mediated conversation between the two Balkan neighbors has yet to result in normalization of bilateral ties.

str-ih-ljvpvh