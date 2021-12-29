Books are becoming extinct as a result of the Turkish crisis.

Gulfer Ulas, a Turkish doctorate student, paid 33 liras for the first edition of her favorite Thomas Mann collection.

Months later, she discovered a second print of the same two-volume set selling for 70 liras (about $6 at today’s currency rate) in her Istanbul book shop.

The jump underscores the crippling unpredictability of Turkey’s severe economic crisis, which has affected practically every aspect of daily life, from shopping to education and culture.

Publishers are concerned that it would also put an end to a sector that provides a rare voice of variety in a country where the majority of the media is obedient to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s socially conservative regime.

“As a PhD student in international affairs, I am required to read extensively. Despite the fact that I also download from the internet, I spend about 1,000 liras every month on books on my reading list “Ulas remarked.

“The cost of books is increasing.”

The Turkish book business, which is nearly totally reliant on paper imports, exemplifies one of the problems in Erdogan’s recent economic experiment with his 84 million-strong country.

Erdogan has thrown up the economic rule book by coordinating dramatic interest rate cuts in an attempt to bring chronically growing consumer prices under control.

Because cheap financing is often assumed to generate inflation rather than cure it, economists struggle to recall the last time a large country did something comparable.

Fears of additional currency depreciation drove a rush of gold and dollar purchases, wiping out roughly half of the lira’s value in a couple of weeks.

Due to the growing losses, Erdogan announced new currency support measures last week, supported by apparently hefty exchange rate interventions, which have managed to halt the drop.

This isn’t seen as a long-term answer by many economists. The lira currently routinely gains or loses 5% of its value on a daily basis.

All of this uncertainty, according to Haluk Hepkon, owner of Kirmizi Kedi publishing house, “would push consumers to prioritize buying needs and put aside buying books.”

“Let’s imagine you publish a book that is a success and costs 30 liras. In a week, you go to a second edition, and the price has risen to 35 liras “AFP quoted Hepkon as saying.

“Then only God knows how much the third or fourth printing will cost.”

Turkey's most recent official annual inflation measurement was 21% in early December, a figure that opposition parties allege is underreported by the government.