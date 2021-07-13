Bombing Cuba is an option that “has to be discussed,” according to the White House. Mayor of Miami, says

Bombing Cuba an Option That ‘Needs to Be Discussed,’ Says Miami Mayor

According to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, the United States should consider bombing Cuba in reaction to recent citizen uprisings against the regime.

Suarez mentioned a brief history of US involvement in overthrowing foreign countries in a Tuesday interview with Fox News. His history mentioned the U.S. airstrikes in Kosovo during the country’s 1999 humanitarian crisis.

“Are you suggesting airstrikes in Cuba?” Suarez was questioned by Martha MacCallum of Fox News.

“What I’m suggesting is that option is one that has to be explored and cannot be just simply discarded as an option that is not on the table,” Suarez answered. “And there’s a variety of ways the military can do it.”

He added that bombing was just one of “a variety of other options that can be discussed.” He also said that he and other elected officials sympathize with the Cuban protesters after seeing images of them “risking their lives, protesting in the streets.”

“I never suggested bombing Cuba,” Suarez told Newspaper in a statement. “What I’ve been saying is that for the first time in decades, we see the Cuban people on the streets demanding freedom. We have the moral obligation of standing with them. And that means that the United States needs to intervene. It is a matter of national security to us.”

“I don’t understand why is it so controversial now to explore the possibility,” his statement continued. “Why so many in this country are not willing to publicly condemn the murders of the communist regime is something I cannot understand.”

His statement mentioned that military intervention and humanitarian aid are two other possible ways for the U.S. to intervene.

Thousands of Cubans are protesting their government as the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to food shortages and the country’s worst economic crisis in 30 years. The protests, taking place in 45 cities across the island nation, are the largest held there since 1994, The Hill reported.

The largest population of Cuban-Americans in the U.S. resides in South Florida. In Miami, thousands of residents have demonstrated in solidarity with the Cuban protesters, even shutting down a major thoroughfare.

As of Monday, Cuban police arrested dozens of protesters and used pepper spray against others. The Cuban government has also reportedly shut down the country’s Internet in an effort to stop the growing unrest and international coverage of the uprising.

The Cuban government has blamed decades of U.S. sanctions for food shortages in the country. The United Nations General Assembly has voted to condemn U.S. sanctions against Cuba every year since 1992.

Cuba’s food and financial problems, however, were exacerbated by the lack of tourism during the pandemic. The government’s lack of a hard currency, meaning one that doesn’t change too much in value, has also played a role, according to The Economist.

“The United States calls on the Cuban regime to listen to its people and meet their needs at this vital moment,” U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement Monday. He added that the Cuban people’s rights to peaceful protest and free determination must also be respected.

During his tenure, former President Barack Obama had softened long-standing U.S. sanctions against Cuba. Obama restored diplomatic relations and expanded travel and trade between the two countries. Obama’s successor, former President Donald Trump, however, reversed Obama’s policy and returned to a hardline stance on Cuba. Biden has yet to change Trump’s policy.