Bombardments, glitz, and thugs The Hotel Nacional de Cuba has a long and illustrious history.

The stately Hotel Nacional in Havana has seen some of the most significant events in Cuban history during its 91-year history.

It has been attacked as part of a confrontation between rival Cuban military units, held a mafia dons summit, served as a significant location during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and served as a vacation spot for Hollywood’s most eccentric people.

This structure, which combines Art Deco and neoclassical features with Moorish tiles, remained deserted for 20 months, ending in mid-November, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rather than being the hotel’s death knell, it provided an opportunity to restore the facade and install new flooring and windows in the rooms.

“A lot of work was done so that when the tourists came back, they would see the 1930s hotel, but with more luxury… reliving the past,” said Arleen Ortiz, a hotel historian.

Guests now frequently request specific rooms, such as number 211, where the Italian-born criminal Lucky Luciano slept at the mafia chiefs meeting in December 1946.

That scene was immortalized in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1974 film “The Godfather II.”

The mobsters assemble on the hotel’s patio and divide a cake in the shape of the island nation, a metaphor for how they share ownership of wealthy illegal companies.

On December 22, 1946, the true summit began, with Luciano seated at the head of a big rectangular table.

“Because of its proximity to the United States, the climate, the beaches, and the rum, Cuba was the perfect spot for gambling,” Ortiz said.

Havana was in an ideal location to become the world’s gambling center.

The dons had rented the entire hotel for their families to spend Christmas in the city, with Frank Sinatra as a special visitor.

The Hotel Nacional, perched on a hill overlooking the Straits of Florida, opened on December 30, 1930, with brand new English crockery, clocks imported from Germany, and chandeliers hanging from the ceilings, purportedly bought in part with mob money.

Three years later, while government troops pounded the hotel from land and water, 400 army officers loyal to deposed president Gerardo Machado holed down in the hotel.

They were forced to surrender due to being outmanned and running out of ammunition.

The hotel survived the assault with its pockmarks, but it would soon be garnering a totally different type of attention.

