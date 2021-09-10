Bolsonaro Refrains From Attacking Brazil’s Institutions.

On Thursday, President Jair Bolsonaro backed down from his vehement attacks on Brazil’s federal institutions, claiming that his previous jabs at the Supreme Court were made “in the heat of the moment.”

“My statements, at times vehement, were delivered in the heat of the moment,” the far-right president stated in a written statement after addressing supporters at a Sao Paulo Independence Day event on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro, who has been publicly squabbling with the Supreme Court since it launched investigations against him and others around him a few weeks ago, assumed a hostile tone at the gathering.

“We don’t want to fight with any kind of strength. But (…) we cannot allow a person to jeopardize our freedom,” Bolsonaro remarked, referring to the judge in charge of his case, Alexandre de Moraes.

“Either the (high court’s) chief puts (this judge) in his place, or this power will suffer the repercussions that no one wants,” he warned.

According to authorities, a crowd of 125,000 Bolsonaro supporters gathered in Sao Paulo, well short of the two million the president had planned to attract.

Bolsonaro stated in a written statement on Thursday that he has never had “any intention of harming” any government institution.

He stated, “I reiterate my regard for the Republic’s institutions, the driving forces that help rule the country.”

According to Michael Mohallem, a legal professor at the Universidad Catolica de Rio de Janeiro, this is a classic Bolsonaro strategy.

“He pushes himself to the limit, then pulls back,” Mohallem explained.

“However, he just backs off for a short time. Everything points to this happening again… It’s extremely likely that his attacks on the Supreme Court will continue in the coming days.”

Given that some parties have raised the idea of impeachment again, Mohallem believes the purpose of Bolsonaro’s letter is to negotiate with the legislature “and not be impeached.”