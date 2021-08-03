Bolsonaro Reacts to New Investigation: ‘Brazil Is Under Attack’

President Jair Bolsonaro slammed electoral authorities on Tuesday for initiating a probe into his campaign against Brazil’s electronic voting system, claiming that he would not be “intimidated” and that the country was “under attack.”

The far-right president, who is up for re-election next year, has recently ratcheted up his long-standing criticism of Brazil’s voting system, saying – without evidence – that it is rife with fraud and declaring that no elections will be held in 2022 unless it is reformed.

In his attacks on electronic voting, Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court announced Monday that it would examine the president for abuse of authority, unlawful use of official communication channels, corruption, fraud, and other serious offenses.

Bolsonaro retorted, “I refuse to be intimidated.”

Outside the presidential palace, he told supporters, “I’m going to continue practicing my right to freedom of expression, to criticize, to listen to, and above all, to answer to the will of the people.”

“In the event of a foreign or domestic assault, I promised to give my life for the country. Brazil is being attacked from within.”

Bolsonaro has long been an opponent of electronic voting, which was first used in Brazil in 1996.

In the run-up to the October 2022 elections, he has ramped up his attacks, demanding on “printable and auditable” paper ballots as a backup to the electronic system.

He has referred to the head of the Superior Electoral Court, Luis Roberto Barroso, as a “idiot” for arguing that introducing a paper ballot could expose the process to manipulation.

Thousands of Brazilians flocked to the streets in numerous cities on Sunday to support Bolsonaro’s anti-electronic voting campaign, though the president did not attend.

In next year’s presidential election, opinion polls show the 66-year-old leader trailing leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro is facing criticism on a number of fronts, including a Senate probe into his government’s management of Covid-19, which has been heavily criticized.

There are concerns that if he loses, he may try to exploit fraud allegations to sabotage the election, following in the footsteps of former US President Donald Trump, to whom he is frequently compared.