Bolsonaro, like Trump, attacks the voting system before of the election.

Analysts say President Jair Bolsonaro has escalated his attacks on Brazil’s long-established electronic voting system, implying that he is bracing for defeat in next year’s elections — and preparing to fight back.

Bolsonaro has been criticizing electronic voting, which was adopted in Brazil in 1996, and urging instead for the use of “printable and auditable” paper votes in the 2022 presidential election, in rhetoric that could have come straight from his ally, Donald Trump.

People in Brazil vote electronically at polling locations, and Bolsonaro has argued for a physical printout of each vote cast for years, claiming that the lack of a paper trail makes cheating easier.

The 66-year-old far-right leader is under criticism from all sides, including a probe into his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than half a million Brazilians. His popularity is also at an all-time low.

Hundreds of thousands of Brazilians have risen to the streets to express their displeasure with his leadership.

Faced with the prospect of being deposed at the polls, Bolsonaro has increased the ante, saying last month that “either there are clean elections or there are no elections,” and that he would only hand over the presidential sash to a candidate “who wins with a verifiable and credible vote.”

He said last week that if Congress does not enact a constitutional change requiring the printing of electronic votes, he may not run.

“Bolsonaro’s election comments are part of a strategy to weaken confidence in the electoral system and to facilitate a possible challenge of the results if he does not win,” said Oliver Stuenkel of the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a Brazilian think tank.

Bolsonaro’s support rating was 24 percent in a poll released earlier this month, the lowest since he took power in 2019.

In a prospective head-to-head race with socialist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who recently had a graft conviction dismissed on procedural grounds, clearing the way for him to seek a new term, he is considered as the likely loser.

Bolsonaro’s popularity plunged in January from an all-time high of 37% after his government ceased paying out subsidies to alleviate the economic hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the 212 million-strong country.

As the death toll rose and suspicions of corruption surrounding the Bolsonaro government’s handling of the health issue surfaced, the slide persisted.

