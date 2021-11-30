Bolsonaro joins the Liberal Party ahead of the 2022 election in Brazil.

President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, who has been without a political party since 2019, joined the right-wing Liberal Party (PL) on Tuesday in preparation for the 2022 elections.

In a country where independent candidacies are illegal, the far-right leader was forced to join another party after quitting his former one less than a year into his term.

Bolsonaro joined the PL, which is part of the so-called “centrao,” a loose alliance of parties infamous for clinging to power and gaining access to government pork, after failing to acquire the half-million signatures required to create his own party.

“Thank you for your trust and support,” Bolsonaro said at an event to officially announce his membership in a hotel in Brasilia, where just a few people donned anti-coronavirus face masks.

Bolsonaro, 66, has been a member of eight different political parties over his three-decade political career.

He was elected president of the Social Liberal Party (PSL) in 2018, but resigned in November 2019 following a power dispute with the party’s leadership.

He then attempted to form his own political party, the Alliance for Brazil, but was unable to do so due to a lack of signatures and other conditions.

Despite running as a maverick outsider opposed to “old-school politics” in 2018, Bolsonaro has since formed an alliance with the “centrao,” whose votes in Congress have helped him enact legislation and sheltered him from the dozens of impeachment petitions filed against him by opponents.

Bolsonaro’s popularity is at an all-time low of 22%, thanks to his controversial downplaying of Covid-19 and the stalling economic recovery from the pandemic, which has killed over 600,000 people in Brazil.

In next year’s election, opinion polls show Bolsonaro trailing his political foe, leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.