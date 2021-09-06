Bolsonaro Goes All-In On Rallies For Brazil’s National Day.

President Jair Bolsonaro has organized massive rallies for Brazilian Independence Day on Tuesday, hoping to energize his far-right base in the face of record-low poll numbers, a faltering economy, and a court he claims is stacked against him.

Bolsonaro is aiming to use the gathering to excite his followers, as polls show him losing badly to leftist ex-leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in next year’s presidential elections.

And September 7 is shaping up to be a tumultuous day, with pro- and anti-Bolsonaro rallies planned in several of the country’s most populous cities.

In a rally last week, Bolsonaro told supporters, “The time has come to declare our independence for good, to say we will not allow certain people in Brasilia to impose their will on us.” “It is your will that counts,” says the narrator.

The phrase “some persons in Brasilia” was widely misinterpreted as a reference to the Supreme Court, which has ordered a series of investigations into Bolsonaro and his inner circle, including suspicions of systematically circulating false information from within the administration.

Bolsonaro has retaliated by waging all-out political war on the judges he considers to be antagonistic. He has warned the judges that Tuesday’s protests are a “ultimatum,” the latest in a series of menacing warnings targeted at Congress and the judiciary.

Bolsonaro intends to join rallies in both Brasilia and Sao Paulo on July 1, the 199th anniversary of Brazil’s independence from Portugal.

The 66-year-old ex-army captain, who has been compared to former US President Donald Trump, has promised to gather a crowd of over two million to Sao Paulo’s Avenida Paulista.

That would be significantly larger than his recent rallies, which drew tens of thousands of people.

Bolsonaro is fighting Congress, the judiciary, and the electoral system “all or nothing,” according to political scientist Geraldo Monteiro of Rio de Janeiro State University. Bolsonaro has claimed that next year’s elections could be tainted by enormous fraud.

“Each team wants to show off what it has in its armory. He told AFP that the Bolsonaro campaign is pouring everything they have into these rallies.

“The concern is whether they’ll be able to get a large number of people out on the street. I believe it will be a turning point. If the rallies are large, it will shift the scales in the president’s favor in some ways. If they aren’t, the situation will worsen, and ‘Bolsonarismo’ could spiral downward.”

