Bolsonaro flexes his muscles with a military parade in Brazil.

President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil received criticism on Tuesday for presiding over a military parade outside the presidential palace, a show of power as he battles low approval ratings and a slew of investigations.

The far-right politician stood atop the palace steps, smiling, as a large procession of tanks and armored vehicles passed through the seat of power in Brazil, where Bolsonaro is trailing in the polls for next year’s presidential elections.

Critics compared the show to Brazil’s military dictatorship, which lasted from 1964 to 1985 and for which Bolsonaro, a former army captain, is unabashedly nostalgic.

“This is pitiful…. Senator Omar Aziz, chair of a Senate committee probing the Bolsonaro government’s harshly criticized handling of the coronavirus pandemic, said, “Our democracy has the capacity to defend itself against a coup-mongering eruption.”

Bolsonaro, 66, is also under investigation for his attacks on Brazil’s electronic voting system, which he claims is rife with fraud based on no proof.

In his continuous crusade against the system, which Brazil has utilized since 1996, the Supreme Court and Supreme Electoral Court have ordered him to be investigated for possible crimes.

The military parade took place on the same day that Congress is debating a bill to revamp the system pushed by Bolsonaro.

In addition to the electronic system, the president wants “printable and auditable” paper ballots for every vote cast.

Opponents accuse him of laying the groundwork for huge fraud claims if he loses the election in October 2022, following in the footsteps of his political idol, former US President Donald Trump.

Bolsonaro argued that the military parade and the bill before Congress have nothing to do with one other.

Officially, the purpose of the gathering was for the military to invite the president to future military exercises outside of the capital.

However, it is the first time since the dictatorship that tanks have marched past the presidential palace, Congress, and high court.

“The president is using this tank parade to scare Congress and the Supreme Court,” said Rio de Janeiro State University political scientist Mauricio Santoro.

“He wants to prove that the military is on his side.”

Nine opposition parties, including former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s Workers’ Party, which is leading Bolsonaro in the polls for 2022, released an unified statement condemning the exhibition.

A group of demonstrators who attempted to obstruct the caravan were apprehended by soldiers. A small crowd of Bolsonaro supporters gathered as well, with some holding posters urging the military to intervene to “rescue Brazil.”