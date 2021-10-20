Bolsonaro faces ten serious charges, according to a Brazilian Senate committee.

According to a report published in local media on Wednesday, a Brazilian senate committee suggested that President Jair Bolsonaro face at least ten charges, including crimes against humanity, for his handling of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The commission of inquiry sought charges against about 60 persons, including five ministers or ex-ministers and three of Bolsonaro’s sons, after six months of hearings that included impassioned witness testimonials and disturbing disclosures.

With almost 600,000 deaths, Brazil is one of the worst-affected countries in the world by the pandemic.

Bolsonaro has frequently downplayed the severity of the virus, referring to it as a “small flu” at one point, supporting inadequate treatments, screaming against lockdown measures to slow the spread, and speaking out against immunizations.

Renan Calheiros, a centrist senator and the report’s principal author, will read it aloud in Congress later on Wednesday.

He plans to accuse Bolsonaro of “intentional” crimes such as “quackery” and “crimes against humanity.”

After some infighting inside the panel, he announced a last-minute withdrawal of “homicide” and “genocide” charges.

The committee “gathered evidence that the federal government… proceeded slowly in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, intentionally exposing the population to a serious risk of mass infection,” according to the report.

While the allegations are grave, the procedure may be merely symbolic, as Bolsonaro has enough legislative support to avoid impeachment proceedings.

Similarly, Bolsonaro’s buddy, Attorney General Augusto Aras, might protect him from any criminal charges.

Bolsonaro, who is up for re-election next year, has slammed the committee’s report, calling it a “masquerade.”

“The government seems calm, despite the fact that this information appears to be a sentence. You can criticize the president’s behavior, but you can’t indict him “According to the Uol website, Fernando Bezerra, the chairman of the government’s senate parliamentary bloc,

The investigation does not have the authority to file charges, but its findings may have political ramifications: the report will be sent to the public prosecutor, the federal court of accounts, and possibly the International Criminal Court in The Hague, where other complaints against Bolsonaro have already been filed.

It’s another another dilemma for the president, whose popularity has dropped to an all-time low and surveys show him trailing leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the run-up to the election next year.

The report was supposed to be given on Tuesday, but it had to be rescheduled. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.