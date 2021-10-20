Bolsonaro, defiant, denies the pandemic allegations leveled by a Brazilian Senate committee.

On Wednesday, a Brazilian senate committee recommended that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with at least ten counts of crimes against humanity for his handling of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The 66-year-old leader instantly denied the charges, maintaining that he is “guilty of nothing.” Brazil is one of the worst-affected countries in the world, with more than 600,000 deaths as a result of the pandemic.

The committee of inquiry presented a report seeking charges against about 60 people, including four ministers and two ex-ministers, after six months of hearings that included passionate witness testimonials and disturbing disclosures. Among the accused are three of Bolsonaro’s sons.

“We are very aware that we have done nothing wrong. During a visit to northern Ceara state, Bolsonaro remarked, “We know we did the correct thing from the beginning.”

Bolsonaro has consistently downplayed the virus’s severity, even referring to it as a “small flu” at one point. He supported poor therapies, screamed against lockdown measures to prevent the spread, and spoke out against vaccinations, according to scientists.

The 1,200-page report will be voted on by MPs next week.

Bolsonaro, who is up for re-election next year, is described as “the principal person accountable for the government’s blunders during the pandemic,” according to the report.

In addition to crimes against humanity, the president has been charged with “quackery,” inciting crime, and violating health-care regulations.

“The president has committed several crimes and will be held accountable,” said Omar Aziz, the committee’s president.

While the allegations are grave, the procedure may be merely symbolic, as Bolsonaro has enough legislative support to avoid impeachment proceedings.

Similarly, Bolsonaro’s buddy, Attorney General Augusto Aras, might protect him from any criminal charges.

“This report may appear to be a sentence, but the government remains composed. You can criticize the president’s behavior but not indict him, according to Fernando Bezerra, the head of the government’s senate parliamentary bloc.

Although the investigation does not have the authority to file charges, its findings may have political ramifications: the report will be sent to the public prosecutor, the federal court of accounts, and possibly the International Criminal Court in The Hague, where other complaints against Bolsonaro have already been filed.

It’s another another dilemma for the president, whose popularity has dropped to an all-time low and surveys show him trailing leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the run-up to the election next year.

The committee "gathered evidence that the federal government… responded sluggish in," according to the report.