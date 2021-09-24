Bolsonaro claims that there is no risk of a coup in Brazil.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been attempting to cast doubt on the validity of the 2022 elections, claimed on Friday that there was “no chance” of a coup in Brazil – at least not from him.

He also told the weekly Veja that he would not “interfere” with the vote.

Bolsonaro, whose popularity is at an all-time low, has spent months denouncing the country’s electronic voting system in advance of next year’s elections, as well as launching countless verbal attacks on Supreme Court judges.

In the face of a sagging economy, surging unemployment and inflation, and a series of probes targeting him and his close circle, he has been striving to energise his voting base.

Bolsonaro’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak has sparked several rallies against him, and the opposition has labeled him “criminal.”

Human Rights Watch warned last week that the president’s attacks on the voting system and judiciary were “threaten[ing]democratic governance.”

“From my side, there is no chance of a coup d’etat,” he told Veja in an interview published Friday.

Bolsonaro, on the other hand, argued that “from the other (side), there is always this possibility,” citing the more than 100 impeachment petitions currently pending in parliament.

The president took a lot of flak for his remarks at an Independence Day rally on September 7 in which he threatened the Supreme Court, which has ordered a probe into him, that it would “suffer the consequences” if it didn’t back down.

He then apologized for his remarks, telling Veja that he had “exaggerated a little” in the heat of the moment.

Bolsonaro also vowed not to acknowledge the results of the 2022 election, calling them a “farce” unless the electronic voting system in place since 1996 is changed.

“Don’t worry,” he assured Veja, “the election will go place, and I will not interfere.”

Bolsonaro, who has raged against the use of masks and other anti-coronavirus efforts, asserted in the interview that he had “not made the least error” in managing the health catastrophe, which has cost almost 600,000 lives in Brazil, second only to the United States.

“When I argued that remaining at home was not the solution, I was chastised… Obese and fearful people are the ones that die the most from the coronavirus today, according to studies. “By staying at home, everyone gained weight,” he explained.

“History will demonstrate that the steps we took saved lives,” says the author. Brief News from Washington Newsday.