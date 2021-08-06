Bolivia’s President Promises to Punish Those Accused of a Coup

In a tumultuous parliamentary session on Friday, Bolivian President Luis Arce swore to work relentlessly to punish those accused by the government of an alleged coup in 2019, when former President Evo Morales lost power.

During an event commemorating Bolivia’s founding on August 6, 1825, Arce stated, “We will not cease… to demand the processing and punishment of those involved for the coup d’etat.”

He also alleged that there were “international collaborators.”

After weeks of protests over his re-election to an unlawful fourth term, leftist Morales resigned as president in November 2019.

After losing the support of the military following an Organization of American States (OAS) audit that showed clear evidence of fraud in his re-election, the then-leader of the Movement for Socialism, which has dominated Bolivian politics for more than 15 years, resigned.

Jeanine Anez, a conservative, was named interim president since she was the highest-ranking government employee who had not quit.

She remained in that position until a year later, when new elections were held after being postponed twice owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who brought Morales down “must answer in court for the illegal, illegitimate, and violent activities perpetrated against the people, democracy, and the state’s political constitution,” said Arce, who also represents MAS.

He was referring to the violence between MAS supporters and security forces that occurred after Morales resigned.

Following the 2019 election, 35 individuals were killed in violence between MAS supporters and opponents.

Carlos Mesa, a centrist former president, chastised Arce on social media for catering to Morales’ “obsession to obtain power at whatever cost.”

The MAS-controlled congress granted political amnesty to those charged with acts of violence in the aftermath of the election in February.

Since March, Anez and a number of her interim ministries, as well as ex-military and police officials, have been detained by the government, which is attempting to prosecute them for the alleged coup.

“The political persecution has begun,” Anez tweeted just before her detention.

According to the administration, regional right-wing friends of Anez, including Ecuador’s then-president Lenin Moreno (2017-2021) and Argentina’s Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), provided weaponry to Bolivia.

They further say that the European Union, the Catholic Church, and former Bolivian presidents Mesa (2003-2005) and conservative Jorge Quiroga (2001-2002) conspired to depose Morales and install Anez.

The accusation has been dismissed by the EU.

Anez, a former senator, only became president after the vice president and presidents of both houses of Congress –.