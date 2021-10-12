Bolivia’s opposition shuts down streets in protest of the government’s alleged persecution.

On Monday, Bolivia’s opposition stopped roadways in the country’s major cities in protest of President Luis Arce’s government, which they accuse of “political persecution.”

In the capital, La Paz, and the city of Cochabama in central Bolivia, police used tear gas to separate demonstrators.

The socialist president faced his first protests a month after finishing his first year in office, led by opponents who accuse him of harassing political rivals.

They are calling for the release of former head of state Jeanine Anez, who was imprisoned in 2019 on charges of orchestrating a coup to depose then-president Evo Morales.

On Monday, the major protests took place in La Paz, Cochabamba, Santa Cruz in the east, and Tarija in the south.

While not part of the opposition coalition, retail sector trade unions staged a big march in La Paz, rejecting outright a new bill currently being debated in parliament that would empower the government to investigate the assets of any individual without a court order.

Lawyers and media would also be required to provide client information under the bill.

According to constitutional expert William Bascope, the bill puts all citizens’ possessions under investigation, which violates the “presumption of innocence.”

Police deployed tear gas to close streets in the capital’s core amid threats of clashes with pro-government organizations. There were no injuries reported.

At least two people were arrested in Cochabamba after police used tear gas. The protests almost completely halted Santa Cruz, a stronghold of the right-wing opposition.

In addition to Anez’s release, demonstrators demanded the freedom of the mayors of La Paz, Cochabamba, and Santa Cruz, as well as former presidents Carlos Mesa and Jorge Quiroga.

Opponents allege the ruling party accused them of staging a “coup” against Morales, an Arce ally, which forced him to resign amid societal unrest that left 37 people dead.

On Tuesday, the ruling party was planning its own marches in favor of the president.